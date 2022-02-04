Zacks: Analysts Expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.14 Billion

Equities analysts expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to report sales of $6.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.26 billion and the lowest is $6.05 billion. Johnson Controls International posted sales of $5.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year sales of $25.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.41 billion to $25.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $27.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.75 billion to $27.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.93.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,033 shares of company stock worth $5,133,297 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 712,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after buying an additional 110,337 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 128.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 19,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,969,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $50.82 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.65%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

