Zacks: Analysts Expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $446.29 Million

Analysts expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to post sales of $446.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $428.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $470.63 million. Moelis & Company reported sales of $422.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Moelis & Company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

MC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.88. 353,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.13. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

