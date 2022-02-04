Zacks: Analysts Expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) to Post $0.05 EPS

Brokerages predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is ($0.01). Park Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.88 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PK. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PK stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.16. 2,229,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,239,401. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

