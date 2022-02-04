Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to Announce $1.07 EPS

Analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will announce $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Eagle Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on EGBN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 180,148.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 740,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,546,000 after purchasing an additional 740,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after buying an additional 132,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,825,000 after buying an additional 110,521 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,172,000 after buying an additional 80,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,186,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGBN traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.97. 84,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.00. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.43 and a 1-year high of $63.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

