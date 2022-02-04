Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.67. H.B. Fuller posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow H.B. Fuller.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.95 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

FUL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.40.

FUL traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,520. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.75. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $81.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.81%.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $736,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,722,000 after acquiring an additional 37,886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 407,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 71,523 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 32,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1,457.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 35,646 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts and envelope markets.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H.B. Fuller (FUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.