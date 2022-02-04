Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to Announce $1.60 EPS

Equities analysts expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to post $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.65. Sleep Number posted earnings per share of $2.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $7.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $8.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sleep Number.

SNBR has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.40.

SNBR opened at $72.36 on Friday. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $68.18 and a 52-week high of $151.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.71. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter worth $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

