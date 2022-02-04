Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. American Homes 4 Rent reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

AMH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.03.

AMH traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.00. The stock had a trading volume of 63,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,123. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 112.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.72.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the second quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 102,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

