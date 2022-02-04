Zacks: Brokerages Expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $286.31 Million

Analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will post $286.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $286.00 million and the highest is $286.61 million. Standard Motor Products reported sales of $282.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Standard Motor Products.

SMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $290,453.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $146,112.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,454 shares of company stock valued at $550,039 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

SMP traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $46.57. The company had a trading volume of 954 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,012. Standard Motor Products has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.86%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

