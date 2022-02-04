Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 214 to SEK 220 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AB Electrolux (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.50.

OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $40.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.43. AB Electrolux has a 1 year low of $37.65 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

