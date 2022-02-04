Zacks Investment Research Downgrades America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “
Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.29. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $88.93 and a fifty-two week high of $177.45. The company has a market cap of $598.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 82,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.
About America’s Car-Mart
America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.
