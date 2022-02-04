Zacks Investment Research Downgrades America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.29. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $88.93 and a fifty-two week high of $177.45. The company has a market cap of $598.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 82,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on America’s Car-Mart (CRMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.