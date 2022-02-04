Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CEMEX (NYSE:CX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CX. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CEMEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.74.

Shares of CX opened at $6.05 on Monday. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in CEMEX by 1,473.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CEMEX during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in CEMEX during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 35.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

