Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) to Hold

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, it delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas. The Company’s banking products and services include demand, time, checking, and savings deposits. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of a mix of real estate, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. Its real estate loans comprise commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is headquartered in Billings, Montana. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

FIBK stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $36.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,731. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $113,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,880 shares of company stock valued at $192,148. 21.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 990.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

