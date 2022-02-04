Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) to Sell

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing therapies for rare neurological disorders. Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.is based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania. “

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HRMY. Raymond James started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.06 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.77. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 71.05%. The business had revenue of $80.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $58,539.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 1,417 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $58,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,687 in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.