Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) to Hold

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Separately, Stephens raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of HTLF opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.10). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 10.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 476.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 111,523 shares during the period. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

