Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) to Hold

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $76.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Marvell is benefiting from solid demand for its storage and networking chips from the 5G infrastructure and data-center end markets. Strong supply-chain executions are helping it to address the strong demand from cloud datacenters for its Smart NICs and security adapters. Moreover, the wireless infrastructure business is showing signs of improvements. Also, recent acquisition of Inphi Corporation is boosting the top line. Further, the storage business is steadily recovering from coronavirus impacts. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, Marvell has warned that the industry-wide supply constraints and a pause in 5G deployment in China would adversely impact its near-term results. Also, the U.S. government's export restriction on certain Chinese customers is likely to continue to be an overhang on the top line.”

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $68.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.49, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $93.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.94.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $1,637,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 651,850 shares of company stock valued at $50,696,544 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marvell Technology (MRVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.