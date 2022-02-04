Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Orange (NYSE:ORAN) to Strong Sell

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ORAN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Orange in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Orange by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Orange by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orange in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Orange in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

