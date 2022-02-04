Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Trex (NYSE:TREX) to Sell

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

Get Trex alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TREX. UBS Group began coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.82.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $91.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.29. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $81.76 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trex will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Trex news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $262,813.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $268,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 1,456.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trex (TREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.