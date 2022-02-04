Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to Hold

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Alliance Bancorporation is the parent company of BankWest of Nevada, Alliance Bank of Arizona, Torrey Pines Bank, Miller/Russell & Associates, and Premier Trust. These dynamic companies provide a broad array of banking, leasing, trust, investment, and mortgage services to clients in Nevada, Arizona and California. Staffed with experienced financial professionals, these organizations deliver a broader product array and larger credit capacity than community banks, yet are empowered to be more responsive to customers’ needs than larger institutions. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.55.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $96.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.93. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $72.52 and a 52 week high of $124.93. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 43.59%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

