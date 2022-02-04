Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) to “Buy”

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Its diverse product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power-saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is based in Manchester, New Hampshire. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.80. The company had a trading volume of 27,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,485. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 86.88 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average is $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.75 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $75,315.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ravi Vig sold 10,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $342,260.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,163 shares of company stock valued at $6,817,642. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

