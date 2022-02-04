Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Asana (NYSE:ASAN) to Buy

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Asana Inc. provides work management platform as software as service which enables individuals and teams to get work done. Asana Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASAN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.62.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.61. Asana has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $2,578,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,003,733 shares of company stock worth $400,770,782 and have sold 112,440 shares worth $9,004,721. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Asana by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Asana by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,922,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,383,000 after purchasing an additional 877,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Asana by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,218,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,909,000 after buying an additional 1,009,455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Asana by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,915,000 after buying an additional 1,137,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Asana by 1,032.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,110,000 after buying an additional 1,368,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

