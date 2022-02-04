Zacks Investment Research Upgrades KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) to “Hold”

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KULR Technology Group Inc. develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries and other components applications principally in the United States, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation. KULR Technology Group Inc. is based in Campbell, California. “

KULR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KULR Technology Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on KULR Technology Group from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of KULR opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55. KULR Technology Group has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.81.

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). KULR Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 468.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that KULR Technology Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KULR Technology Group news, insider Timothy Ray Knowles sold 92,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $262,958.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mo sold 202,500 shares of KULR Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $605,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 454,266 shares of company stock worth $1,329,388.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KULR. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

