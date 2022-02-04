Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) to “Hold”

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lands’ End, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retailer. It offers men’s, women’s, and kids’ apparel, outerwear and swimwear; specialty apparel; accessories; footwear; and home products. The Company operates in two segments: Direct and Retail. It offers products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com and affiliated specialty and international Websites, and through retail locations. Lands’ End, Inc. is based in Dodgeville, Wisconsin. “

Shares of LE stock opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.62.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $375.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Lands’ End by 100.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 180.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 119,633.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

