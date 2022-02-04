Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Short Interest Down 18.4% in January

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,100 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 230,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zedge by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 25,591 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zedge by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 475,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zedge by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zedge by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 86,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zedge by 393.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 65,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zedge stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.90. Zedge has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $19.90.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter. Zedge had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 30.56%.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

