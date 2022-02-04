ZeusNetwork Market Cap Tops $52,709.07 (ZEUS)

ZeusNetwork (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded 104.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. In the last seven days, ZeusNetwork has traded up 104.4% against the US dollar. ZeusNetwork has a market capitalization of $52,709.07 and approximately $11.00 worth of ZeusNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeusNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZeusNetwork alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011275 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000564 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000577 BTC.

ZeusNetwork Coin Profile

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) is a coin. ZeusNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 coins. ZeusNetwork’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeusNetwork is zeusfundme.com

ZeusNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeusNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeusNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeusNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeusNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeusNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.