Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZVIA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Zevia PBC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zevia PBC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.56.

NYSE ZVIA opened at $8.74 on Thursday. Zevia PBC has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVIA. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

