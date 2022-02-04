ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Receives $35.62 Average PT from Analysts

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.62.

ZTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of ZTO opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.13. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

