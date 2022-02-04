Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.30

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.30 and last traded at $48.26, with a volume of 55115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZURVY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.36.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

