-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cano Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.00. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Cano Health will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cano Health.
Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $526.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.61 million.
NYSE:CANO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.11. 2,093,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45. Cano Health has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $16.47.
In other Cano Health news, CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 8,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Solomon D. Trujillo purchased 97,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 132,500 shares of company stock worth $1,329,925.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CANO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Cano Health in the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $423,303,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cano Health Company Profile
Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.
