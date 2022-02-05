$0.10 EPS Expected for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.08. Goosehead Insurance posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Goosehead Insurance.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.33. The stock had a trading volume of 312,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.24, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.65. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $181.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.22.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $2,865,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $104,250.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,633 shares of company stock worth $15,708,728 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.