$0.10 EPS Expected for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.08. Goosehead Insurance posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Goosehead Insurance.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.33. The stock had a trading volume of 312,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.24, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.65. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $181.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.22.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $2,865,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $104,250.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,633 shares of company stock worth $15,708,728 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

