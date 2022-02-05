$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.48. Capstar Financial reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capstar Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Capstar Financial stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $21.24. 21,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,327. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $470.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.34. Capstar Financial has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.96%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

