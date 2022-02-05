$0.86 EPS Expected for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Dime Community Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $51,611.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 56,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,867,938.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,113 shares of company stock worth $2,357,803. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 45.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,476,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,209,618 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 398,870.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,070 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,245,000 after acquiring an additional 41,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after acquiring an additional 36,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

DCOM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.30. 178,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.40. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $38.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.67%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

