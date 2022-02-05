$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to post earnings per share of $0.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Argo Group International reported earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 284.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Argo Group International.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $533.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARGO. Raymond James raised their price objective on Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Argo Group International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

ARGO traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.68. 55,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,463. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.24. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $41.04 and a 12 month high of $61.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 522.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 45,042 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 16.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the second quarter valued at about $400,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 342.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 36,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the second quarter valued at about $358,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.