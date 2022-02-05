-$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) to post earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.95). BioXcel Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.87) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($4.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($4.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.11) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BTAI shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.66. 297,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,497. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $67.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.54. The company has a market capitalization of $438.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 136.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 132,333.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

