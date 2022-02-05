$1.25 EPS Expected for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will report earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.22. Medpace posted earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total transaction of $3,179,830.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.26, for a total value of $3,108,904.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 317,077 shares of company stock worth $68,866,245 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,567,000 after acquiring an additional 37,926 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,496,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,455,000 after acquiring an additional 46,770 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 602.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,433,000 after acquiring an additional 980,774 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Medpace by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,823,000 after buying an additional 28,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Medpace by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,905,000 after buying an additional 19,371 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MEDP traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,381. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.39. Medpace has a one year low of $142.73 and a one year high of $231.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.91.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

