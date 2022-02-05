$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will report sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the highest is $1.38 billion. FMC reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMC. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FMC by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in FMC by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 224.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FMC traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $110.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,090. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.90. FMC has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

