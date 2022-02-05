$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to announce sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $733.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 125.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year sales of $8.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $9.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $10.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on JBLU. MKM Partners downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $14.48 on Friday. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 1,062.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 409,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 374,470 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 6.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,113,000 after purchasing an additional 42,035 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth about $68,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

