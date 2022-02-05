$1.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will post $1.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.27 billion and the lowest is $1.69 billion. Ovintiv reported sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year sales of $7.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $7.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $9.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.91.

Shares of NYSE:OVV traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,070,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,680. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average is $33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 3.60. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

