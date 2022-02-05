$103.90 Million in Sales Expected for Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will report sales of $103.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.80 million and the highest is $104.00 million. Casa Systems posted sales of $120.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year sales of $400.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $401.78 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $436.57 million, with estimates ranging from $425.90 million to $450.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Casa Systems had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 10.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Casa Systems by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Casa Systems by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Casa Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CASA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 198,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,144. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $374.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.13.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

