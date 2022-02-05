11,447 Shares in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AirNet Technology by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 475,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANTE opened at $1.57 on Friday. AirNet Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $6.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18.

AirNet Technology, Inc engages in selling advertising time slots on air travel advertising network. It also sells advertisements on digital television screens on the airplanes. The company was founded by Herman Man Guo in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

