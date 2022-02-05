11,471 Shares in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SiriusPoint by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,848,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,236,000 after acquiring an additional 663,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,371,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723,086 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,212,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,554 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,017,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,384,000 after purchasing an additional 34,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 55,314 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPNT opened at $8.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.00. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.26. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $732.60 million for the quarter.

SiriusPoint Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

