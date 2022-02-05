114,767 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Purchased by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,765,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO stock opened at $53.79 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.08.

