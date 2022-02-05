$12.30 Million in Sales Expected for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to report sales of $12.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.12 million and the lowest is $5.01 million. Albireo Pharma reported sales of $2.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 352.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year sales of $18.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $31.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $53.22 million, with estimates ranging from $42.48 million to $58.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Albireo Pharma.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.99% and a negative net margin of 444.28%. The company had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALBO shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

In other news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $42,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,373 shares of company stock valued at $158,325 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 36.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALBO stock traded up $2.04 on Wednesday, hitting $30.85. 392,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,613. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average is $28.06. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $43.41. The company has a market capitalization of $594.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.