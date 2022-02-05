$15.23 Million in Sales Expected for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will report sales of $15.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.30 million and the lowest is $15.17 million. Smith Micro Software posted sales of $12.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year sales of $58.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.92 million to $59.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $63.35 million, with estimates ranging from $63.01 million to $64.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 47.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

In other Smith Micro Software news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $586,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,733,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,231,000 after purchasing an additional 45,594 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 21.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 442,279 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 37.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,762,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 484,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 836,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 230.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 710,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 495,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $4.05. 239,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,280. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The company has a market cap of $220.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

