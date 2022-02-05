15,091 Shares in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the second quarter worth about $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Conn’s during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Conn’s by 72.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $22.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.40.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.18 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

