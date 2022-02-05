16,479 Shares in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,986 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 55,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $192,613.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $2,651,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,267 shares of company stock worth $2,977,983 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

