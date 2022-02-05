17,455 Shares in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.60. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $251.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

PRVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. increased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

In related news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 28,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $800,807.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $232,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,591,865 shares of company stock valued at $127,052,518.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

