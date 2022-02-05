$179.73 Million in Sales Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to post sales of $179.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $181.56 million and the lowest is $177.50 million. Repligen posted sales of $108.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year sales of $663.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $661.50 million to $665.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $801.68 million, with estimates ranging from $760.00 million to $860.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Repligen.

Get Repligen alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.88.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Repligen by 531.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Repligen by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGEN traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.95. 180,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,456. Repligen has a one year low of $162.29 and a one year high of $327.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.69 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.51.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repligen (RGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.