$185.06 Million in Sales Expected for ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) will announce $185.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $185.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $184.28 million. ATN International posted sales of $123.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year sales of $600.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $599.41 million to $600.97 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $742.47 million, with estimates ranging from $737.51 million to $747.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ATN International.

ATNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ATN International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

ATNI traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.01. 77,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,713. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ATN International has a 1-year low of $35.70 and a 1-year high of $52.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. ATN International’s payout ratio is currently -56.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ATN International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ATN International in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ATN International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in ATN International by 91,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in ATN International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

