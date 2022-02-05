1,862 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,862 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Bank of America reduced their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.86.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $206.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.74. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $183.77 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($15.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

