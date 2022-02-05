$2.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) will announce sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.60 billion and the highest is $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group posted sales of $2.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year sales of $9.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.89 billion to $9.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.22 billion to $9.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Public Service Enterprise Group.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,983,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,533. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.55%.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $624,506.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $323,571.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,919 shares of company stock worth $2,920,687 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.